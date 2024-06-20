First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,895 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,418,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 38,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

