NBC Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 118,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $53.89 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $55.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

