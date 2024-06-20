NBC Securities Inc. Sells 70,429 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,429 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.50.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

