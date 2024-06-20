NBC Securities Inc. Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $844,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 795.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 16,005,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,919,000 after acquiring an additional 683,225 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.5 %

CBRE opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.