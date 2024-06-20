NBC Securities Inc. Has $831,000 Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 13,050,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,562,000 after acquiring an additional 399,000 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,918,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

IGSB opened at $51.30 on Thursday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1744 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

