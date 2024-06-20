Elizabeth Mann Sells 200 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $268.80 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.32 and a 12-month high of $270.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

