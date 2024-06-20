Lori A. Woods Buys 4,587 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX) Stock

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) Director Lori A. Woods bought 4,587 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance
CATX opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.98 and a quick ratio of 12.98.
Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 302.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 1,313.4% during the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 106,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile
Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.
