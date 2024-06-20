QUASA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $399.04 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. QUASA has a total market cap of $234,299.56 and $399.04 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,320.18 or 0.99917639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00081745 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198606 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $854.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

