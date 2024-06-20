Ultra (UOS) Achieves Market Cap of $44.08 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Ultra has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $44.08 million and $866,731.07 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,374.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00602490 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00044049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00068470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.11504511 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $817,576.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

