Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $154.48 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $154.48 million and approximately $11,038.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00006444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

