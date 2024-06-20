KOK (KOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $966,527.71

KOK (KOK) traded up 53.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 20th. KOK has a market capitalization of $966,527.71 and $132,063.80 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KOK has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,320.18 or 0.99917639 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012289 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00081745 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0012763 USD and is down -27.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $98,433.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

