Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Purchases £154.24 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of £154.24 ($195.98).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Rebecca Napier bought 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.75).

Britvic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BVIC stock opened at GBX 962 ($12.22) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 927.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 876.40. The stock has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,900.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic plc has a 1 year low of GBX 770 ($9.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,025 ($13.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,274.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BVIC. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.44) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.21) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

