M&G plc (LON:MNG) Insider Buys £50,184 in Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) insider Edward Braham bought 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £50,184 ($63,766.20).

Shares of LON MNG opened at GBX 204.49 ($2.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.17. M&G plc has a one year low of GBX 181.55 ($2.31) and a one year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.06). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 201.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 215.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,695.83, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 224.17 ($2.85).

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

