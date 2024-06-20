Richard Gerhardt Sells 1,334 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gerhardt sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $48,691.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Smith-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMID opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.87. Smith-Midland Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $183.59 million, a PE ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith-Midland

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,012,000 after purchasing an additional 197,663 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.