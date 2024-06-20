Justin Jacobs Buys 2,500 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) CEO Justin Jacobs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,606.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $19.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $36.91 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6,586.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.