Cary Baker Sells 308 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CFO Cary Baker sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.94, for a total transaction of $46,181.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,259,194.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cary Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, Cary Baker sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $1,590,800.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Cary Baker sold 374 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $44,393.80.

On Monday, March 25th, Cary Baker sold 1,062 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $135,521.82.

Impinj Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:PI opened at $147.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The company had revenue of $76.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Impinj

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,289 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,893 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after purchasing an additional 292,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,802,000 after purchasing an additional 568,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.