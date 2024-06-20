Gilbert Samuel Palter Buys 7,200 Shares of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC) Stock

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSE:SFC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert Samuel Palter bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00.

Sagicor Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SFC opened at C$6.50 on Thursday. Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$7.41. The firm has a market cap of C$915.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.24.

Sagicor Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Sagicor Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 6.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Sagicor Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

About Sagicor Financial

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in Jamaica, Barbados, Trinidad, Tobago, other Caribbean region, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor Life USA. The company offers life and health insurance products; employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

