Hollings Renton Sells 1,950 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

ANAB stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $625.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $27.50.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after buying an additional 446,372 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter valued at about $7,669,000. StemPoint Capital LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 224,548 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

