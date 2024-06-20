First Digital USD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.25 Billion (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.37 billion and $4.25 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s genesis date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,368,126,584 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,369,626,584.3. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99981017 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $4,032,839,043.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.