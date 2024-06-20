Marissa R. Tenazas Buys 2,000 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) SVP Marissa R. Tenazas purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $43,700.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FDP opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.65. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -196.07%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

