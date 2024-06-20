NBC Securities Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $311.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $228.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $276.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.96 and its 200-day moving average is $235.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

