SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Stock Holdings Lowered by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOTL. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,144,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 27,930 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 13,859.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 88,978 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

