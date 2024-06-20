Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th.

Two Harbors Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 1,259.4% annually over the last three years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn ($0.17) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -1,058.8%.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Two Harbors Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $49,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 3,870 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $49,071.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,348.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

