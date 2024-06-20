NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 1,083 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $620.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $561.14 and its 200 day moving average is $553.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.87 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $95.04 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,587,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,288 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,485 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

