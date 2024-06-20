Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Hotel Property Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.
About Hotel Property Investments
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hotel Property Investments
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lennar Stock: A Prime Opportunity for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- ARM Holdings’ Stock Meteoric Rise: Is It a Buy or Overbought?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps 40%: Analysts Fuel Growing Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Property Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Property Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.