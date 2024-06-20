Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI) Plans Final Dividend of $0.10

Hotel Property Investments (ASX:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a boost from Hotel Property Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.09.

Hotel Property Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48.

About Hotel Property Investments

HPI owns a Portfolio of freehold hotels and associated specialty tenancies located throughout Queensland and South Australia. The pubs are leased to the Queensland Venue Company (QVC), a joint venture between Coles group and Australian Venue Company, and to Australian Leisure & Hospitality ("ALH"), a joint venture 75% owned by the Woolworths group.

