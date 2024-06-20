iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,029,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,112,000 after purchasing an additional 81,413 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFF opened at $31.56 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

