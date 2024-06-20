Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Declares Dividend of $0.89

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

LON:AHT opened at GBX 5,424 ($68.92) on Thursday. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($56.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,180 ($78.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,710.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,432.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,862.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($78.14) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($86.40) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($67.34) to GBX 5,100 ($64.80) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($83.86) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,970.63 ($63.16).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.