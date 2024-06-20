Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.53 on July 1st

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.53 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Cedar Fair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Shares of FUN opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

