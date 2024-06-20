NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 888 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HYG opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $71.68 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

