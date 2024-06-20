Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

