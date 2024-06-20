NBC Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

FI stock opened at $149.49 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.72 and a 200 day moving average of $146.24.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

