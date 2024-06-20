Tatton Asset Management plc (TAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on August 6th

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TAM opened at GBX 634 ($8.06) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of £383.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 600 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 565.70. Tatton Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 440 ($5.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 638 ($8.11).

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

