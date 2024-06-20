Telecom Plus Plc (TEP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 47 on August 23rd

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Telecom Plus Stock Performance
Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 1,806 ($22.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,183.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Telecom Plus has a one year low of GBX 1,356 ($17.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,932 ($24.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,779.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,612.51.
About Telecom Plus
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Plus
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Lennar Stock: A Prime Opportunity for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- ARM Holdings’ Stock Meteoric Rise: Is It a Buy or Overbought?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps 40%: Analysts Fuel Growing Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.