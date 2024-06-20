Telecom Plus Plc (TEP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 47 on August 23rd

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $36.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Telecom Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TEP stock opened at GBX 1,806 ($22.95) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,183.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. Telecom Plus has a one year low of GBX 1,356 ($17.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,932 ($24.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,779.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,612.51.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

