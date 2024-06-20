NBC Securities Inc. Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $3,297,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $587,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 38.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total transaction of $1,329,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $814.48.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $730.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $724.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.09. The company has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

