Fleetwood Bank Co. (FLEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
Shares of Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Fleetwood Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
