Fleetwood Bank Co. (FLEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Fleetwood Bank Price Performance

Shares of Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.58. Fleetwood Bank has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

