Cousins Properties Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19.
Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties
In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on CUZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
