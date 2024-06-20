Cousins Properties Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 266.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CUZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

