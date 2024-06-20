Northern 2 VCT (NTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northern 2 VCT Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NTV stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.67) on Thursday. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.32 ($0.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 0.19.

About Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. It prefer to invest in growth capital investments. Within direct, the fund seeks to invest in middle market, later stage, buyout, mature, and early stage investments. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments.

