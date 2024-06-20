Northern 2 VCT (NTV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 25th

Northern 2 VCT (LON:NTV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northern 2 VCT Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NTV stock opened at GBX 53 ($0.67) on Thursday. Northern 2 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 64.32 ($0.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.81 million, a P/E ratio of 2,650.00 and a beta of 0.19.
About Northern 2 VCT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northern 2 VCT
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Lennar Stock: A Prime Opportunity for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- ARM Holdings’ Stock Meteoric Rise: Is It a Buy or Overbought?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Rocket Lab Stock Jumps 40%: Analysts Fuel Growing Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Northern 2 VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern 2 VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.