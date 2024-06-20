Somerset Trust Co Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 432.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after acquiring an additional 318,664 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,688,161. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

