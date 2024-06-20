Source Capital, Inc. (SOR) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on June 28th

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Source Capital Price Performance

NYSE:SOR opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $47.91.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

