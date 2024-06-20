Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BRE opened at C$12.86 on Thursday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12-month low of C$11.06 and a 12-month high of C$15.93. The company has a market cap of C$121.91 million, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.42.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

In related news, Director Gitanjli Datt bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,523.18. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

