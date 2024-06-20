Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 266 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,861,000 after acquiring an additional 942,097 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,284,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,511,000 after acquiring an additional 915,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,140,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 693,921 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.77%.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.27.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

