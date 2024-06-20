PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Position Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMX. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of PMX stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.