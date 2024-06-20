S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases Shares of 4,377 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,483,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $431.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

