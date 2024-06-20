Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 92,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $187.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98 and a beta of 0.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $215.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.20.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

