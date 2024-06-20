S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 107 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $353.87 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.79.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC reduced their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

