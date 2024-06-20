Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Upgraded to “In-Line” by Evercore ISI

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BFH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bread Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average of $36.36. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $42.73.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bread Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 528,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,392,000 after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 392,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after buying an additional 65,450 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.