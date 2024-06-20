Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $13,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVO. Argus increased their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $140.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

