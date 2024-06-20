Selig Zises Sells 2,500 Shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Stock

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,689.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Selig Zises also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Selig Zises sold 10,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $477,600.00.

Esquire Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ESQ opened at $45.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $377.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.74. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

Esquire Financial Dividend Announcement

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on Esquire Financial

Institutional Trading of Esquire Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth about $420,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.