Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.500-3.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $148.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. Lennar has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.82.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

