U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sees Large Volume Increase

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 44,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 68,684 shares.The stock last traded at $98.80 and had previously closed at $96.28.

USPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 79.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 143.09%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,385. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

